Jordan High School lockdown lifted; no weapon found

For the second time in as many days, a Durham Public Schools location went on lockdown for a report that turned out to be unfounded.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Jordan High School went on lockdown Wednesday morning due to "an anonymous tip" that turned out to be unfounded.

Durham Public Schools said a student reported seeing a weapon in another student's backpack. When the School Resource Office investigated, they did not find a weapon.

DPS said the school went on lockdown for the investigation as a matter of precaution. The lockdown was lifted when the investigation revealed that there was no danger to students or staff.

Jordan High School is part of Durham Public Schools and is located off Garrett Road in southern Durham County.

A day prior, another DPS location went on lockdown due to the threat of a gun on campus. That happened at Northern High School.

Likewise in that case, investigators said they searched but never found a student with a weapon.