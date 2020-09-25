kidney transplant

Fayetteville 9-year-old in desperate need of a kidney finds donor

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- It's been a long and hard journey for Jordan Rhodes. The 9-year-old has been in need of a new kidney since his first kidney transplant failed in 2016.

This week, his family received the news they had all been waiting for. Jordon has been matched with a living kidney donor.

Jordan was born 13 weeks premature. He's also had to endure two kidney diseases and more than 150 surgeries.

Doctors told Jordan's grandmother Deborah Jones that there is no room in Jordan's body for a dialysis port, so she has been on a mission for four years to help Jordan find a new kidney. She turned to social media and the Children's Organ Transplant Association (COTA) for support. Countless people have contributed to COTA in honor of Jordan's kidney battle. The funds raised will help with a lifetime of transplant-related expenses.



"He so deserves a life. A normal life. I just want him to get it and be able to grow and be able to go out and make friends, you know? Be able to go and do things," said Deborah Jones about her grandson.

Jordan will receive his new kidney on October 21 at the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota. However, family members say they need to raise more money quickly to pay for travel and other expenses that lie ahead.
