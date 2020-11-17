hit and run

Durham man charged in hit-and-run death of Air Force veteran on Fayetteville Street

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police have charged a man in connection with the hit-and-run death of an Air Force veteran.

Chris Smith, 50, was struck and killed on Election Day on Fayetteville Street near Cook Road.

Chris Smith's sister Shelly said the location was part of his daily commute.

"He takes the bus from his apartment, jumps off here at the bus stop and walks to the Lowe's Home Improvement Center down the street," she told ABC11.

But the bus stop is about a block away from a construction zone that restricts access to pavement that could provide pedestrian access to a crosswalk and traffic signal directly across from the Lowe's.

Chris Smith in an Air Force photo.

Courtesy of Shelly Smith



Smith said her brother had a recent traffic-related close call.

Chris Smith was a lifelong musician.

Courtesy of Shelly Smith via Kelly Taylor Photography



"He had actually been hit two weeks before, at a different location, walking near the edge of a construction site. A driver came by and clipped him on the hip. So when we found out that this had happened, we were baffled, because he was being just super, super aware of his surroundings," she said.

Durham investigators charged Jordan Keenan Wall, 27, with felony hit-and-run involving serious injury/death, misdemeanor death by vehicle and not having insurance. Wall turned himself in Tuesday and was released on a $50,000 unsecured bond.

