Robeson County Sheriff's Office releases photo of car wanted in deadly road rage shooting of Pennsylvania mother

Deputies were called out near the 23-mile marker near I-95 South just before noon Thursday.
On arrival, deputies found Julie Eberly, 47, of Mannheim, Pennsylvania, had been shot through the passenger door. According to authorities, she was headed to the beach with her husband when the shooting happened.
Robeson County investigators learned that the victim's vehicle came close to the suspect's vehicle during a merge into a lane. That's when the suspect pulled next to Eberly and opened fire into her car.
Investigators have identified the shooter's vehicle from surveillance footage.
The vehicle is a silver four-door Chevrolet Malibu that was manufactured between the years of 2008-2013 with North Carolina license plates.
The car has tinted windows and chrome trimming around the window frame.
Anyone who resides in the areas of Elm Street and Roberts Avenue is asked to review their surveillance system for the car.
Investigators are seeking footage during the time frame of 11:40 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on March 25.
The sheriff's office on Friday announced a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest for the person responsible.
Sheriff's investigators are asking that anyone with information pertaining to this investigation, please call the Robeson County Sheriff's Office at 910-671-3170.
"Someone recognizes this vehicle. I am asking that anyone with information as to who or where this vehicle is, to contact our office immediately. We will continue to track this suspect until we are standing in his yard" said Sheriff Burnis Wilkins.
