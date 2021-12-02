abc11 together

Junior League of Raleigh's A Shopping Spree returns to Raleigh for an in person experience

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Junior League of Raleigh (JLR) is hosting the 37th annual A Shopping SPREE at the Jim Graham Building at the NC State Fairgrounds in Raleigh from December 2 - 5.

The event went virtual in 2020 due to the pandemic. Funds from A Shopping SPREE help fund the mission of the nonprofit Junior League.

"We are a women-led nonprofit member organization with a focus on empowering youth," said Gail Reid-Vestal, the Junior League of Raleigh President.

Dozens of vendors will take part in A Shopping SPREE under one roof. Proceeds from SPREE also help fund the JLR Legacy grant which provides $5,000 to local nonprofits nominated by league members and chosen by a committee.

"It's all shopping for a good cause," Reid-Vestal said. "And, you can see your money at work. So when you come to SPREE, you'll know that the funds that you put into will go to Legacy grants."

SPREE also has an online auction. Click here for more on hours and directions. ABC11 is a proud sponsor of the event.
