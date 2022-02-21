Arts & Entertainment

Justin Bieber postpones concert due to COVID-19 outbreak within his 'Justice World Tour' team

EMBED <>More Videos

Justin Bieber postpones concert due to COVID-19 outbreak within team

LAS VEGAS -- Justin Bieber's "Justice World Tour" has been struck by COVID-19.

Bieber was set to take the stage in Las Vegas Sunday night, but that concert has now been postponed to June 28 following a COVID-19 outbreak within the 27-year-old pop star's team.

"Justin is of course hugely disappointed, but the health and safety of his crew and fans is always his number one priority," the tour said on their Twitter page.

According to Variety, Bieber himself has also tested positive for coronavirus.



Tickets bought for Sunday's Las Vegas show will be honored for the rescheduled date, and refunds can be made at the point of purchase, according to the tour.

No other tour dates have been postponed yet.

Bieber is expected to play at The Forum in Inglewood on Thursday, but it's unclear if that will happen.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentlas vegasconcertjustin biebercoronaviruscoronavirus pandemiclas vegascovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
Biden, Putin agree to summit later this week
Shaw University marching band accepts $100,000 donation
Social Justice Sunday in Durham focused on educational equity
'He was vibrant': Family remembers slain NCSU graduate
One injured, several in custody in Dunn Motel shooting
Fayetteville church catches fire
Veteran officer killed in police helicopter crash in California
Show More
Why Americans should care about the Ukraine-Russia conflict
How are our immune systems doing against COVID-19 variants?
Despite rising prices, Cumberland Girl Scouts work hard to meet goal
Survivor and body found on burning ferry off Greek island
Rents reach 'insane' levels across US with no end in sight
More TOP STORIES News