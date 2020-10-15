Sen. Kamala Harris cancels planned North Carolina campaign stop due to staff member's positive COVID-19 test

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Sen. Kamala Harris has canceled her planned visit to North Carolina.
Her communications director, Liz Allen, as well as a non-staff flight crew member tested positive for COVID-19.
According to the campaign, Harris was not in close contact, as defined by the Centers for Disease Control, with either person in the past two days. For that reason, Harris is not required to quarantine.
However, out of an abundance of caution and in order to set an example of caution, the campaign said it is cancelling the vice presidential nominee's campaign travel activities through Sunday.
Harris will reportedly do virtual campaign events in lieu of the canceled in-person events.
"This is the sort of conduct we have continuously modeled in this campaign," Biden's camp said in a press release.
President Donald Trump, who spent four days in the hospital two weeks ago to undergo treated for COVID-19, is scheduled to be in Greenville, North Carolina, on Thursday.
