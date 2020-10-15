Politics

Sen. Kamala Harris cancels planned North Carolina campaign stop due to staff member's positive COVID-19 test

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Sen. Kamala Harris has canceled her planned visit to North Carolina.

Her communications director, Liz Allen, as well as a non-staff flight crew member tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the campaign, Harris was not in close contact, as defined by the Centers for Disease Control, with either person in the past two days. For that reason, Harris is not required to quarantine.

However, out of an abundance of caution and in order to set an example of caution, the campaign said it is cancelling the vice presidential nominee's campaign travel activities through Sunday.

Harris will reportedly do virtual campaign events in lieu of the canceled in-person events.

"This is the sort of conduct we have continuously modeled in this campaign," Biden's camp said in a press release.

President Donald Trump, who spent four days in the hospital two weeks ago to undergo treated for COVID-19, is scheduled to be in Greenville, North Carolina, on Thursday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicscharlotteashevillekamala harriscoronavirusvote 2020nc2020joe bidenpoliticspresident donald trump
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: NC reports highest single-day increase of COVID-19 cases
6 Sanford firefighters test positive for COVID-19
Lines form as NC begins in-person early voting
Study: COVID risk on planes extremely low when passengers wear masks
Thanksgiving gatherings pose a high COVID risk, Fauci warns
High speed chase ends with fatal crash in Nash County
CA Supreme Court orders reexamination of Scott Peterson charges
Show More
Biden to face voters in ABC News Town Hall from Philadelphia
3 systems developing in the tropics
6 most destructive hurricanes in North Carolina history
Live: Senate Judiciary sets Oct. 22 vote on Barrett's nomination
Cooper, Forest face off in only NC gubernatorial debate of 2020
More TOP STORIES News