'She truly believes she can do anything:' Moms explain what Kamala Harris' historic inauguration means to kids

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Inauguration Day served as a day of firsts in America; and even more so for people of color and women with Kamala Harris being sworn in as Vice President of the United States.
"I feel it's a change for people of color -- for women," said Wake County mom Aria Rhenwrick. "That this land, regardless of skin color, was made for you and me. And was made for my children. And it's made for their children," she said.
Rhenwrick has a son in preschool and a daughter in the second grade.
"I really want to be president," said 7-year-old Aubrey Rhenwrick. "Because the president can stay up late, they can get snacks, they can watch TV, they give orders, and they also have to write down paperwork."
Rhenwrick had her daughter watch some of the Presidential Inauguration on Wednesday and explained the significance of having Harris as the nation's next vice president.
In Durham County, Stephanie Baker also explained the significance to her 6-year-old daughter.
"My daughter was so excited about it," Baker said. "And I had give her some perspective on it because she's only been around for 6 and a half years. And she doesn't have the historical context for the fact that this has never happened before."
Vice President Harris marking several firsts in her new role. Not only is she the first woman to serve as VP, she is now also the first Black woman and first South Asian woman to hold the position.
"As I teach her about the history and she understands the hugeness of this moment, she's just super excited. She truly believes she can do anything," said Baker.
Both Rhenwrick and Baker are members of the Alpha Kappa Sorority and are equally as excited in their sorority sister having a spot in the White House.
In a statement to ABC11, the Mid Atlantic Regional Director for Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, Jennifer King Congleton wrote: "As the Mid-Atlantic regional director of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated, I am extremely excited about the inauguration of Vice President Kamala Harris, as are the 300,000 members and the 10,000 active members of the Mid-Atlantic region. This is a historical moment, not only for Alpha Kappa Alpha, but also for our entire nation and the Divine Nine."
