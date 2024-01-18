Wake County middle school gym renamed after late principal Karen Sinders

APEX, N.C. (WTVD) -- The legacy of a Wake County middle school principal who died unexpectedly in 2022 will go on.

Karen Sinders was principal at Lufkin Road Middle School in Apex for 10 years. She passed away while working at the school in November of 2022.

Tuesday night, the Wake County School Board unanimously approved a motion to rename Lufkin's gym after Sinders.

In a letter to the school board, supporters pointed to the fact that Sinders was a key advocate in making the school's gym equitable for all students.

Although the WCPSS tries to avoid naming schools after people, the district does name parts of the campuses after individuals.