Ousted Kenly town manager responds to her dismissal

KENLY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A day after the Town of Kenly voted to terminate her contract, Town Manager Justine Jones reacted to her dismissal.

"While all related information is certainly a matter of public concern, the allegations made against me were timely and thoroughly vetted by independent sources and there was no such finding of wrongdoing by me or my office," Jones said in a statement Wednesday. "The decision to not communicate the entire story and publicly share the findings of the report is most unfortunate."

In an emergency meeting Tuesday, the Town voted 3-2 to terminate her contract. Jones had been at the center of an independent investigation after the town's entire police force resigned on Aug. 2 and said there hostile working environment. Former Police Chief Josh Gibson blamed Jones for the toxic work environment.

Read Justine Jones' full letter here (.pdf opens in new window)

After Tuesday's vote, Kenly Mayor Tooie Hales reinforced what Jones would write, that the findings of the independent investigation "didn't really justify a toxic environment."

However, Hales said the decision to let Jones go was "not solely based on the investigation."

In a news release from the Town of Kenly, Jones beat out 29 other candidates for the job and was the council's unanimous choice. She started as town manager in June.

Jones planned to finish out the work week, Hales said.

"My goal as Town Manager was always to represent Kenly in the best possible manner and to ensure that all decisions and actions were carried out in the best interests of the Town," Jones wrote Wednesday. "Having been selected for the position from 30 other candidates, I believe I was selected because my core principles clearly spoke to who I am as a leader and this same management philosophy guides me in performing my job professionally, with integrity, transparency, loyalty, fairness and accountability every day."

Hales said this is a "clean slate" and they wouldn't consider hiring back Gibson or any of the former officers.

The Johnston County Sheriff's Office has supplied deputies to patrol the town until a new police force is in place.

Jones added: "I am so appreciative to Kenly's open-minded residents who reserved judgment, town employees who stayed committed and remained focused without missing a beat, and my esteemed colleagues who inspired me. I urge each of you to keep doing great work and serving the needs of the public and Kenly. Although I was not able to accomplish all the goals in progress in the short time I served the Town, given my untimely departure, my commitment to leaving Kenly better than I found it is an accomplishment I will always be proud of. I continue to wish nothing but the best for Kenly."