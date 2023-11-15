Cary man accused of threats against daycare makes court appearance

A Cary man who is accused of threatening to shoot up a daycare and kill children was in federal court in Raleigh Wednesday.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Inside a downtown Raleigh federal courtroom Wednesday, 46-year-old Kevin Douglas faced US District Court Judge James E. Gates for federal communicating threats charges.

Douglas is accused of making multiple death threats and other threats directed at a daycare across the street from a Cary Extended Stay in October where he lived.

The nature of the threats, which were made to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children's cyber tip reporting service, led to his eventual arrest by Cary Police officers.

Kevin Edral Douglas was ordered not to use any electronic devices.

In court Wednesday, Douglas was represented by a federal public defender who initially requested the case be continued until the week after Thanksgiving.

While the public defender and assistant United States attorney initially agreed to the continuance, Judge Gates suggested it would be in Douglas' and the court's best interest for a mental health competency evaluation to be performed.

According to the AUSA, Douglas appeared to be "lucid at some times and others".

Meanwhile, Douglas sat to the side of the public defender's seat and appeared to be visibly annoyed with his interaction with his counsel.

Throughout the brief hearing, Douglas could be seen talking to himself and trying to get the judge's attention.

At one point, Douglas could be heard saying, "Obstruction of justice".

Judge Gates released Douglas back into the custody of the US Marshal and decided a court date would be scheduled after the evaluation.