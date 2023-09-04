13-year-old drowns in Jordan Lake on Labor Day Weekend

PITTSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 13-year-old boy drowned at Jordan Lake on Sunday, according to Chatham County Sheriff's Office.

The victim was identified as Kevin Lopez of Locust, North Carolina.

He is the ninth person to drown in the lake so far this year.

"Our hearts go out to the victim's family. This unfortunate incident serves as a poignant reminder that water safety should always be a top priority, especially during holiday weekends when waterways are bustling with activity," Sheriff Mike Roberson said.

State law requires anyone younger than 13 to wear a life jacket when on a recreational vessel, but Roberson and NC Wildlife strongly encourages everyone to wear a lifejacket when on the water, saying even the most skill swimmers can be incapacitated during an accident.

Less than two weeks ago at Falls Lake, a 35-year-old man drowned after a canoe he was on with friends flipped over.

People tell ABC11 they are taking precautions while enjoying the water during the Labor Day holiday.

"We live in North Carolina. It's not the end of summer," said Raleigh resident Emily Topping.

"(Labor Day's about being) on the water, good friends. Throw a line or two, catch a couple fish," said Raleigh resident Mitchell Dudley.

Chatham County Sheriff's Office released the following list of other safety tips: