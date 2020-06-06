23-year-old killed in Durham crash on 15-501 near Pickett Road

DURHAM (WTVD) -- Durham police are investigating after a 23-year-old man was killed after running a car off US 15-501 overnight.Authorities said it happened after 2 a.m.A blue 2004 Toyota Corolla was traveling south on 15-501 when it ran off the road and struck a guard rail, spun 180 degrees and rested against the guard rail on the right side of the road.The road was shut down for approximately five hours.The driver, Kevin Mejia-Dominguez, 23, was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials said he was not wearing a seat belt.Authorities said speed and alcohol are believed to be factors in the crash.