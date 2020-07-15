Health & Fitness

Woman pleads for return of yard sign created in desperate push to find kidney donor

By
RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Linda Kress was looking forward to sounding the alarm about her kidney disease at a Carolina Hurricane's match up. But when COVID 19 cancelled the game, she took matters into her own hands.

"We've had t-shirts made. Car stickers made. A lot of social media and then these signs," Kress explained.

There are two yard signs on her property but Kress and her husband Ken strategically placed another where everyone could see.

"We put one up in front of the neighborhood and it was there for two days and (then) it was gone," said Kress. "I was pretty upset. I was crying. I was on my way to a doctor's appointment."

Desperate for answers, Kress reached out to her neighbors on Nextdoor. The support was overwhelming but nothing pointing to a suspect .

"We think it was the HOA; the landscapers when they cut the grass moved it and never put it back," neighbor Ken Matthews said.

Kress is battling an aggressive kidney failure. The army veteran knows how to fight but this is a war she never expected.

"It has kinda been a pretty big roller coaster. Some days are pretty emotional thinking about it. We have four little grandsons that live in the area. It's emotional not knowing what's going to happen next. My time could be cut short with them," said Kress.

SEE ALSO: Fayetteville detective receives life-changing kidney transplant

So in essence, it's deeper than a cardboard sign. This was a lifeline.

"I just want them to know. We'd appreciate the sign back. Our email is on the sign. If you didn't like where it was or if it was some place it shouldn't have been, just email us. We'll come and get it," said Kress.

While the family wants their sign back, they're desperate for a donor. The sign can reach neighbors but their story coupled with your help can reach the nation.

SEE ALSO: Fayetteville 8-year-old in need of kidney spending Christmas at hospital with infection

For information on how to donate email kidney4mylife@gmail.com.
