u.s. & world

Community surprises high school basketball coach with kidney donor match during game

CORYDON, Ind. -- An Indiana community gave a high school basketball coach the surprise of a lifetime during a game -- news of a life-saving kidney match.

Coach Chase Best had no idea the biggest event of Corydon Central High School's senior night game was a halftime event for him.

Best was diagnosed with a kidney disease at age 11. Recently, his condition had worsened, so he'd spent years searching for an organ donor.

While Corydon's school colors are black and gold, students wore green in support of organ donation, WHAS-TV reported. Best had assumed this was a way to raise awareness for "Be The Match," an organization that operates a registry of donors.

Then, during halftime, Best was surprised with the big news: his former baseball coach was a perfect match. The announcement brought the entire gym to their feet and loved ones to tears.

Even with his new lease on life, Coach Chase was still focused on the game.

"Hey, hey, we're winning this game," he told his team during a group hug.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyindianaorgan donationshigh schoolu.s. & worldfeel good
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
Sound of apparent toilet flush interrupts Supreme Court
Nat Geo commemorates end of WWII in special June issue
CA doctor of COVID-19 patient with 45-day hospital stay discusses recovery
Pa. researcher on verge of 'significant' COVID-19 findings killed
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: NC women's prison sees first COVID-19 related death
Hundreds of McDougald Terrace residents return to ongoing issues
Stranger helps unemployed mother of 2 with $500 gift
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
JoCo volunteer firefighter paralyzed
NC nurse returns home after battling COVID-19 for weeks
Phase 1 has doctors' offices reopening with new precautions
Show More
'I'm optimistic:' Raleigh businesses ready to reopen
Fayetteville Small Business Fund aims to help business owners
Cary social worker provides mental health to front line workers in NY
Jogger shot, killed by 2 men who mistook him for burglar
Free legal clinic mobilizes to aid NC small businesses, nonprofits
More TOP STORIES News