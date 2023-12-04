No charges for Knightdale homeowner who shot break-in suspect

A break-in suspect is in the hospital after he was shot by a Knightdale homeowner.

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Authorities said Monday that they will not seek charges against a Knightdale homeowner who shot an intruder last week in the Langston Ridge subdivision.

The shooting happened Nov. 29 in the 1300 block of Redwood Valley Lane. The homeowner told officers he shot the man, who was trying to break into his house after the intruder ignored verbal warnings.

The homeowner said the suspect broke a window at the house to get inside.

Police said Monday that the break-in suspect, 35-year-old Juan Acevedo, of Knightdale, had been shot in the face by a single round.

He was taken to WakeMed Trauma Center and treated for what police described as non-life-threatening injuries. He was then charged with felony breaking and entering with intent to terrorize.

Knightdale Police Chief Lawrence Capps said home invasions are "extremely rare" in his community. The decision not to charge the homeowner, a legal gun owner, was made in consultation with the Wake County District Attorney's Office.

"Our State's laws dictate when a person may use reasonable force - including deadly force - to protect themselves from presumable death or serious bodily injury," Capps said. "These same laws rightfully provide civil and criminal relief for those who are compelled to use legal force in self-defense situations. We are grateful that the homeowner and his wife survived this ordeal. Furthermore, the suspect's survival means that he can now be held accountable in a court of law."

Acevedo is being held in the Wake County Detention Center on a $15,000 bond.

