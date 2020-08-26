Raleigh K&W Cafeteria at Cameron Village closing

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A popular Raleigh restaurant is closing for good amid the COVID-19 pandemic.The doors at K&W Cafeteria at Cameron Village were shut with a message thanking customers on Wednesday morning. "This location has CLOSED," the sign read. "We have greatly appreciated your patronage over the years and deeply apologize for the inconvenience."K&W is a family-owned cafeteria chain headquartered in Winston-Salem. The owners are asking their supporters to visit other K&W locations in Raleigh.