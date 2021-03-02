Lady Gaga's wounded dog walker describes 'close call with death,' thanks public for support

Ryan Fischer posted two photos of himself in the hospital on Monday, one with a breathing tube.
In his Instagram post, Fischer described the ambush and thanked the public for their messages of support.
"I am still in recovery from a very close call with death," he wrote. "... the gratitude for all the love I feel from around this planet is immense and intense. I felt your healing support! Thank you. I am humbled and grateful that attention and focus from the police were enough to get Koji and Gustav back to safety, and I know they are committed to bringing these criminals and attempted murderers to justice."
He also called Gaga's dog, Miss Asia, his guardian angel. She was the only pet that escaped the dognapping. Fischer recalled how she came and stayed by his side as he was bleeding on the ground.
"4 days ago, while a car sped away and blood poured from my gun shot wound, an angel trotted over and laid next to me. My panicked screams calmed as I looked at her, even though it registered that the blood pooling around her tiny body was my own. I cradled Asia as best I could, thanked her for all the incredible adventures we'd been on together, apologized that I couldn't defend her brothers, and then resolved that I would still try to save them... and myself," Fischer said.
The other two dogs, Koji and Gustav, have since been returned safely.
Fischer also thanked the first responders who saved his life, the neighbors who ran out to help, and Gaga for her support.
"@ladygaga: your babies are back and the family is whole... we did it! You have shown so much support throughout this whole crisis to both me and my family. But your support as a friend, despite your own traumatic loss from your kids, was unwavering. I love you and thank you," Fischer said.
Fischer was shot last week as he walked three of the singer's dogs in Hollywood. Video showed a white sedan pulling up and two men jumping out. They struggled with the dog walker before one pulled a gun and fired a single shot before fleeing with two of the dogs.
Lady Gaga had offered a reward of $500,000 for the return of the dogs. It is not clear yet if the woman who turned the dogs in would receive the reward.