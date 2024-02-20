Big changes planned for Raleigh's Lake Wheeler Road

New renderings show what the city is considering, including a peanut-shaped roundabout.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Big changes are coming to Raleigh's Lake Wheeler Road.

There are plans on the table to convert the current two-lane road into what's being called a "complete street."

The city said the revamped street will accommodate all modes of transportation, allowing bicyclists, pedestrians, transit users, cars and emergency vehicles to navigate the street safely.

The proposed changes target Lake Wheeler Road from South Saunders Street to Maywood Avenue.

It would also include sidewalks and raised medians.