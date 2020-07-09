Large police presence at southeast Raleigh neighborhood

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A large police presence has gathered in a southeast Raleigh neighborhood on Wednesday night.
It happened along the 3400 block of Mackinac Island Ln. near Rock Quarry Rd. and Battle Bridge Rd.
A witness at the scene tells our ABC11 breaking news crew that they heard gunshots come from the home.
A Mobile Command Center was spotted along with a SWAT team at the scene. Raleigh police have not detailed what has happened at this time.
