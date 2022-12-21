Last minute Triangle shoppers hope mailed gifts arrive before Christmas Day

Store manager Bill Megelich says the most wonderful time of year is the busiest time of year and the weather helps.

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) - Last minute holiday shoppers are making the mad dash to stores for Christmas gifts. Inside Bass Pro Shops Cary location, holiday shopping is in full swing. The sounds of the cashier ringing items up can be heard echoing throughout the front of the store.

"I'm getting some stuff to go hunting with my dad in a couple days to get prepared so we can hopefully get some deer," said Trace Harris, who is ten years old.

He and his mother Jodie are doing some early Christmas shopping for him.

"He's using some of the gift cards he received from family for Christmas," said Jodie Carroll.

"Anything that's kid-related goes very quickly. We're very lucky we're an all-season's retailer. There's a cold front coming in so there's lot of activity in the outerwear department," he said.

Santa Claus came all the way from the North Pole a few days early to make a special stop at the store to hear holiday requests from good little boys and girls.

"I've heard everything from Paw Patrol to Pokémon cards to tractors, cars, trucks, planes and crying babies this year," said Santa.

Just up the road at the Cary Post Office ABC11 met Octavia Smith who was mailing holiday cards. She hopes they arrive before Christmas.

"This year we got our clients Starbucks gift cards. Everybody likes Starbucks and gift cards and its cold," said Smith. "We did put a little Happy New Years just in case they happen to get them after the holiday.