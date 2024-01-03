Body of missing boater found at Cape Fear River, officials say

Officials said no one was found Saturday and a final search will happen Sunday morning.

LEE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- After nearly a week, the search for a missing boater has come to an end.

Lee County officials said the body of a boater who went missing on Dec. 28 was found at the Cape Fear River Wednesday.

Water rescue crews rescued four other boaters after officials said they encountered rough currents in the river.

The boater's identity has not been released.

"Lee County Emergency Management, Lee County Sheriff's Office, and the Cape Fear Fire Department extend their condolences to the victim's family and all those impacted by this tragic accident," officials said in a release.

