Lenovo, Carolina Panthers surprise Raleigh business owner with $5k tech upgrade

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Local business owners were in for a big surprise Wednesday.

The Carolina Panthers and Lenovo partnered with Panthers legend Kevin Donnalley to surprise a minority-owned business in Raleigh.

The Liberation Station Bookstore was awarded $5,000 in new technology upgrades as part of Lenovo's Evolve Small initiative.

Lenovo launched the program in 2021 as a way to celebrate and uplift women and minority-owned small businesses across the country through grants and technology donations, mentorship, and community engagement activities.

