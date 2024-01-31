Lenovo, Carolina Panthers surprise Raleigh business owner with $5k tech upgrade

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Local business owners were in for a big surprise Wednesday.
The Carolina Panthers and Lenovo partnered with Panthers legend Kevin Donnalley to surprise a minority-owned business in Raleigh.
The Liberation Station Bookstore was awarded $5,000 in new technology upgrades as part of Lenovo's Evolve Small initiative.
Lenovo launched the program in 2021 as a way to celebrate and uplift women and minority-owned small businesses across the country through grants and technology donations, mentorship, and community engagement activities.
