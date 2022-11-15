Demolition begins on Durham's Liberty Street Apartments, paving way for new affordable housing

The City of Durham took the next step in providing more affordable housing near downtown as demolition got underway on Liberty Street Apartments

City officials were on hand as demolition got underway on Liberty Street Apartments.

The demolition is part of the Durham Housing Authority's downtown and neighborhood plan that serves as a catalyst for revitalization for the area just east of downtown.

Construction of the Elizabeth Street Apartments on the site is scheduled to begin early next year. That complex will offer 72 family units.

"Downtown is becoming something exciting and dynamic, and we're going to go, let's move all the public housing residents out. We're not doing that," said Anthony Scott, CEO of Durham Housing Authority. "This is a home for our residents, it has been for 50 years. We're going to continue to make it that way. We're building housing that's going to allow them to be part of this vital downtown long into the future."

All former residents affected by the demolition of their homes will have the right to return to the newly constructed apartments.