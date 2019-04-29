LIST: Street closures for the NC teachers rally in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The City of Oaks is only a few days out from the teachers rally, Day of Action.Thousands of educators and their advocates will be descending on downtown Raleigh and several streets will be closed Wednesday morning to give folks room to march.Fayetteville Street will be shut down starting at 9:50 a.m. and it will remain closed until noon.The area by the legislature will also be blocked. Barriers will be up on Jones Street until 5 p.m.The march will start at 10 a.m. at NCAE headquarters. The crowd will walk up Salisbury Street, to Lenior and then Fayetteville.Demonstrators will march around the State Capitol building, through Bicentennial Plaza, around the General Assembly and end on Halifax Mall.Organizer Kristin Beller, the NCAE Wake County President, said teams are still working feverishly to figure out logistics and how to get people into Raleigh by bus."We're trying to do our part to make sure that we don't clog up downtown as much as possible," she said.The City of Raleigh is asking for folks coming downtown on Wednesday to enter the city from the south side (I-40E to Hammond Rd to S. Wilmington St). This will put them in the area of four different parking decks.ABC11 reached out to Raleigh Police about security arrangements.The department isn't sharing specifics, but said in a statement:Demonstrators plan on making a handful of demands.Educators are asking lawmakers for more support staff, Medicaid expansion, a $15 minimum wage, reinstated retirement health benefits and advance degree compensation."We count on them as elected officials to make the choices that are best for our people and their constituents," said Beller. "We hope that they don't gavel in and gavel out and ignore the thousands and thousands of people who are coming to Raleigh to lift up education needs."