Infant twins at center of Michigan AMBER Alert safely dropped off at police station

Infant twins Montana Alexander Bridges and Matthew Jace Bridges, who were at the center of a Livonia, Michigan AMBER Alert, were recovered safely.

DETROIT -- Michigan State Police said newborn twins have been recovered safely after disappearing on Monday morning in Livonia, Michigan, prompting an AMBER Alert, WXYZ reported.

Police said Montana Alexander Bridges and Matthew Jace Bridges disappeared from a Quality Inn in Livonia and an AMBER Alert was issued just before 6 a.m. Both are just 14 days old.

Detroit Police Chief James White said the twins were dropped off at the 9th precinct on Detroit's east side around 9:30 a.m. Monday, and they are being evaluated at the hospital.

Police said no one is in custody, but also did not say if they are looking for suspects. Originally, police said they were looking for two women in a black Jeep Grand Cherokee with a Michigan license plate EHD 1130.

Livonia's police chief said the mother left the twins with two friends, and when she came back, the twins were gone