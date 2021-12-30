New Year's Rockin' Eve

LL Cool J tests positive for COVID, cancels 'New Year's Rockin' Eve' 2022 performance

'New Year's Rockin' Eve' will still move forward as planned for the show's 50th-anniversary celebration.
NEW YORK -- Hip-hop superstar LL Cool J has canceled his performance for "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2022" after testing positive for COVID-19, producers confirmed to ABC Owned TV Stations Thursday.

The actor and rapper was slated to give a performance of his iconic hits from Times Square just before midnight on Friday.

"We were ready and I was really looking forward to ringing in 2022 in my hometown in a special way, but for now I wish everyone a healthy and happy New Year. The best is yet to come!" LL Cool J said in a statement to Variety.

"New Year's Rockin' Eve" will still move forward as planned for the show's 50th-anniversary celebration. Journey, Avril Lavigne, Big Boi, KAROL G and Daddy Yankee are among the lineup of more than five hours of performances to kick off the new year.

Returning host Ryan Seacrest will be joined by the other co-hosts across America: Liza Koshy from Times Square in New York City, Billy Porter from New Orleans, Ciara from Los Angeles and Roselyn Sanchez from Puerto Rico the inaugural destination for the show's first Spanish-language countdown.

Don't miss "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2022" on Friday, Dec. 31, on ABC.
