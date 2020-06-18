Community & Events

Durham bakery joining nationwide bake sale fundraiser to fight systematic racism

By
DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Specials orders are starting to come in at Loaf Bakery. Staff will soon start assembling boxes with a smorgasbord of sugary treats. There will be molasses ginger cookies, oatmeal raisin, pecan shortbread, chocolate almond cracks and French pastries, like caneles. The Durham-based small business is one of a few places in the Triangle taking part in a nationwide bake sale fundraiser to raise money to social injustice.

The effort is called Bakers Against Racism.

Loaf General Manager Carrie Bird says even as the small business is working towards its own financial recovery from COVID-19, she didn't give participating in the fundraiser a second thought.


"I would love just to bring more awareness that even if you're a small business, you can take small steps towards big change," said Bird. "Especially, being on Black Wall Street, I think it was very important for us to stand up and say that we love our community and we love our black neighbors and we're here to support them as much as we can."

Birds said she was moved by protests these last couple weeks.

"It's something that I think woke a lot of us up in the sense that we need to be talking about every week."

Participating bakeries can pick where the money goes and Loaf choosing to keep the cash local.

It will be writing a check to Emancipate NC, a nonprofit devoted to dismantling structural racism and mass incarceration. There's a second chance program to help youth and adults as they reenter society.

Orders are starting to come in for the fundraiser. A box costs $30.

Loaf hopes they're not only serving delicious pastries but feeding a community love and support.

"You can continuing doing little bits all the time to continue making your community a better and safer place for everyone," said Bird.

Loaf is taking orders through Friday. You can place yours by calling the store directly at (919) 797-1254.

You can pick up a box of goodies Saturday and if you live in Durham, staff will be making home deliveries.
