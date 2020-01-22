Bedside Beauty Services Make Days Brighter for Hospital Patients

An organization in Chicago is bringing "glam squads" to help long-term hospital patients feel more like themselves.

Jackelyn Kastanis founded Simply from the Heart after her childhood friend passed away from cancer.

"It gives every patient the opportunity to have creativity, to be independent and to express themselves," Kastanis said.

The organization's volunteers bring makeup, nail polish, hair products, face painting and arts and crafts to lift patients' spirits.

"There's nothing more powerful than knowing when you're a patient that someone is coming to you simply from the heart, and there's no other place they'd rather be than with you in that moment," Kastanis said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
all goodlocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Dogs seized in Orange Co. animal cruelty case up for adoption
LIVE: Trump impeachment trial opening arguments begin
VIDEO: Driver slams into car parked in Raleigh driveway
Mumps case confirmed at UNC-Chapel Hill
Sampson County man charged in shooting death of Hope Mills man
Christian McCaffrey gives Marine tickets to Super Bowl LIV
NC man serenades wife as she battles brain cancer
Show More
How Texas couple erased more than $100K in debt in 2 years
Another NC county passes 2nd Amendment Sanctuary measure
The 411: Age is just a number for WWII vet
Coronavirus kills 17 in China; US has 1 confirmed case by CDC
Man accused of killing boss because he was pro-Trump
More TOP STORIES News