Chicago area officers host parades for kids during coronavirus stay-at-home order

By Jesse Kirsch
ELGIN, Ill. -- Chicago area police departments are helping brighten kids' days with special social-distance-savvy visits on their birthdays!

And to help with cabin fever, one suburb is even putting together neighborhood parades TWICE a week, every single week. First responders and other city vehicles chug through town, bringing neighbors together while maintaining social distance.

The Elgin Police Department said they're just trying to brighten up residents' days in these trying times. And they're feeling the love, too.

"We were just as upbeat and uplifted by it as well," Cmdr. Jim Bisceglie said. "We're all in this together."

They're even making house calls for kids' birthdays! Leopolion Henderson said the police showed up for his stepson's 6th birthday -- and other neighbors hopped in their cars to add to the procession.

"It was really, really a blessing that brought us all together, " Henderson said. "I cried uncontrollably, because I've never been a part of something so beautiful and so full of love for someone so small."

Suburban Glen Ellyn's police force is making birthday visits as well. They say they're booked up all the way until April 30, though they're not turning anyone down.
