Community celebrates Christmas in October for 14-year-old with rare form of bone cancer

HOUSTON, Texas -- Ryan Roberson, Jr. is just 14 years old and battling a rare form of bone cancer called osteosarcoma.

Ryan's family isn't sure if he'll make it through the end of the year, but they say that doesn't stop him from having a positive attitude.

"He is a very happy kid," said his mom, Robin Wilson. "He wants everybody to be happy."

Ryan's favorite holiday is Christmas, so family members organized a Christmas event to make sure he would get to enjoy his favorite celebration in 2020.
