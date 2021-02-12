Freedmen's Town Farmers Market was created to save the neighborhood it calls home

HOUSTON, Texas -- Houston's Freedmen's Town began in 1865 by newly freed slaves from Texas and Louisiana.

It became a home for families back then, and now it is home to a farmers market fighting the area's food desert status, and helping Black and Brown-owned businesses.


Sade Perkins has lived in the neighborhood for several years, but didn't realize how difficult it was to find fresh and affordable food until her car broke down. The nearest grocery store is a 30-minute walk away.

Perkins came up with the idea of a farmers market to bring fresh food options to the area, while also helping Black and Brown-owned businesses. There are dozens of vendors at the market every week with fresh, organic food, clothing, jewelry and art all on display.


The Farmers Market is open every Saturday at 1320 Robin St. from 9am to 2pm. If you want to learn more, check it out on Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonall goodktrklocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Wake, Durham, Orange included in Winter Weather Advisory
Durham's Miss Marcella gets COVID-19 vaccine on GMA
Video captures 9-year-old girl's cries after being pepper-sprayed by police
'A good mom': Family members remember the life of Brittany Smith
3rd stimulus check for $1,400 clears House committee
Nikki Haley: 'We shouldn't have listened' to Trump
LATEST: Fauci says mask wearing will continue for 'several months'
Show More
Trump defense team takes the impeachment stage | LIVE
Family, friends of slain Raleigh UPS driver grieve after senseless murder
CDC expected to release new guidelines for reopening schools today
Attorneys spar over powers held by Britney Spears' father
Market House supporters plead with Fayetteville leaders to leave it be
More TOP STORIES News