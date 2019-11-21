travel

Perfect Your Tan on the Mexican Riviera

Hotel Xcaret in Playa del Carmen, Q.R., Mexico is a luxury resort in the jungle you must visit. This resort features 10 pools and over 10 restaurants located in the Mexican Riviera. They boast 900 suites in 5 casas with state-of-the-art gyms and top of the line spa and wellness treatments for guest to enjoy. Some cabins even feature mini pools and views of the Riviera. This destination resort was named one of the most beautiful destinations in the world.
