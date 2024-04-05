Timeshare double billing problem drives Fayetteville couple mad, until ABC11 Troubleshooter steps in

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Fayetteville couple has enjoyed their two timeshares for years. But they ran into a problem when their timeshare company offered an upgrade.

"The offer was attractive. We'll take both of those, and you know, we'll make it where you just have one and I said 'OK great, so I'll just have one maintenance?' And they said yes," McCormick said.

He said he had just paid the maintenance fees on his two time shares so he wanted to make sure those fees would be applied to this new upgrade.

McCormick recalls the salesman telling him, "Don't worry about it. We are going to take and transfer that over."

However, come the first of the year, McCormick got a bill for the maintenance fees on his new timeshare. He picked up the phone and called his sales representative immediately.

"He said just disregard that there. He said, 'We'll get it straight with corporate,'" McCormick recalled.

It didn't get worked out though. He eventually got a collection notice and he was floored.

McCormick says he continued to call and even provided the representative the voicemails he saved, where it's stated he wouldn't have to pay a new maintenance fee, but he still couldn't get it resolved.

As McCormick ran out of options, he decided it was time to call Troubleshooter Diane Wilson.

Napolean McCormick and his wife enjoyed their two timeshares over the years but now have been trying to get to rid of them.

Using McCormick's voicemails and other documentation, Wilson sent some questions to the timeshare company. They didn't get back to Wilson, but soon thereafter McCormick heard from the company that his account was not in collections and his maintenance fees had already carried over.

"No problem; the issue was resolved, and they gave me credit. Thank you. I really appreciate you," McCormick told Wilson.

The key to success with this case was McCormick's documentation. He had those voicemails saved that confirmed he was not responsible for the new maintenance fees. No matter what you are told verbally, remember it's best to get written documentation confirming it all.