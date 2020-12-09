Formerly homeless activist surprised by grateful community

TUSTIN, Calif. -- "Everyone needs to hear that they're loved. That they have purpose. That they're beautiful." TyRon Jackson is the founder and president of Operation Warm Wishes, a non-profit that serves the homeless, troubled youth, and families in need.

After growing up homeless in a family that didn't accept his sexuality, TyRon dedicated his life to helping others. For 13 years, Operation Warm Wishes has been hosting everything from food giveaways to birthday parties for kids who can't afford them, but it's TyRon's positivity and selflessness that inspired his community to do something nice for him. Watch to see his emotional response to their surprise!

For more information about Operation Warm Wishes, visit: www.operationwarmwishes.com
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
tustinlgbtqlgbtq pridemodern familylocalish show (lsh)surprisecommunitylocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump's hesitation on relief bill will delay stimulus payments
First of NC long-term care facilities receive COVID-19 vaccines
Woman falsely accuses Black teen of stealing phone in NYC hotel
Nashville bombing suspect: 'The world is never going to forget me'
House set to vote on Trump's $2,000 checks; GOP in a tough spot
COVID-19 LATEST: NC lawmaker gets COVID-19 vaccine
Apex woman nearly loses $2K on canceled vacation
Show More
Ceiling fans recalled after reports that blades became detached during use
2nd stimulus checks: Calculate how much you could get
Fayetteville Police identify homicide victim found in vehicle
Don't put holiday boxes with PlayStation, TV labels at the curb
Doctor died of virus after accusing hospital of racist treatment
More TOP STORIES News