abc13 plus heights

Mico's Hot Chicken sandwich will leave your mouth on fire, and people drive for hours to get a taste!

HOUSTON, Texas -- Mico's Hot Chicken is one of the hottest restaurants in Houston, Texas where rain, heat, and even a pandemic can't keep diners away.

Kimico and Christopher Frydenlund wanted to bring Nashville's hot chicken craze to Houston.

After working on their recipes, they opened their food truck in 2019 and it became a huge hit.

In 2020, they opened their brick and mortar location, and there is a line from the moment they open, to the moment they close.

There are only three items on the menu, their famous "sammich," loaded fries, and a tender basket.

You can order with multiple heat levels with ultra hot being made with the hottest pepper in the world.

So the question is...can you take the heat?

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonabc13 plus heightsfoodworth the waitktrkrestaurantchickenlocalish
ABC13 PLUS HEIGHTS
Kin Dee cuisine combines flavors of Texas and Thailand
Where to find the freshest hot dogs in town!
Beloved bakery paying it forward, one bolillo at a time
Pinkerton's Texas Pit BBQ is smokin' hot
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 children swept away in Smithfield flood
Fauci talks schools, Trump, and vaccines on GMA
LATEST: Some gyms reopening Tuesday in NC
Pres. Trump to visit Kenosha today after Jacob Blake protests
Watch for costly mortgage scams during COVID-19 pandemic
Tractor-trailer overturns, closing part of I-40 East in Raleigh
Cooper to talk Tuesday about next phase of COVID-19 reopening
Show More
Tropical Depression 15 forms off NC coast
Fort Bragg vet transports 3 trailers of supplies to Louisiana
Zoom Thanksgiving? Summer of COVID could give way to bleaker fall
Doctors want you to know the signs of colon cancer
Nash County names new K-9 after fallen deputy
More TOP STORIES News