localish

Nonprofit helps feed undocumented families in need during the pandemic

LOS ANGELES -- During the pandemic, the nonprofit No Us Without You has been feeding more than 1,000 undocumented families each week.

Co-founder Damian Diaz said this nonprofit specifically helps back-of-house workers.

"We're talking porters, dishwashers, line cooks, prep cooks, we've also extended our help to street vendor and cleaning crews from different hotels," said Diaz.

They hand out items in Downtown Los Angeles' Arts District, providing food, pantry items, diapers and wipes.

"Each family gets a box of food that helps sustain their family of four to five for up to a week," said Diaz.

Diaz created No You Without Us in March right when the pandemic hit, when he felt like the undocumented community was being left out in a time of need.

"We jumped into action and we got 10 families fed for the first week. And now eight months later, we're about 1,300 families with the help of our team behind me," said Diaz.

Everyone receiving food has already been vetted through a questionnaire confirming that they can't receive any federal relief.

No Us Without You

Instagram: @nouswithoutyou
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeleskabcall goodcommunitylocalish
LOCALISH
Klein Oak Coach gives inspiring speech about race
African-inspired Ankara prints get modern makeover
Missouri City girl has mission to give books to 1 million kids
Mico's chicken sandwich made with hottest pepper in the world
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: National Guard to help with NC vaccination efforts
H&R Block customers say stimulus went into account they don't recognize
Snow, wintry mix possible in central NC on Friday
Garner mom pleas for lifesaving kidney donation
Durham woman makes an impression on Raleigh native Bachelor
Tanya Roberts dead after premature death announcement
27-year-old man found dead in Nash County identified
Show More
Deadly Durham house fire ignited by space heater, officials say
Teen who died of COVID-19 had no health issues, family says
Loyal soldier Pence torn between Trump, Constitution
Kenosha braces for protest ahead of decision in Jacob Blake case
NC among the 7 states with the lowest COVID-19 vaccination rate: CDC
More TOP STORIES News