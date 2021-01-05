Nonprofit helps feed undocumented families in need during the pandemic

LOS ANGELES -- During the pandemic, the nonprofit No Us Without You has been feeding more than 1,000 undocumented families each week.
Co-founder Damian Diaz said this nonprofit specifically helps back-of-house workers.
"We're talking porters, dishwashers, line cooks, prep cooks, we've also extended our help to street vendor and cleaning crews from different hotels," said Diaz.
They hand out items in Downtown Los Angeles' Arts District, providing food, pantry items, diapers and wipes.
"Each family gets a box of food that helps sustain their family of four to five for up to a week," said Diaz.
Diaz created No You Without Us in March right when the pandemic hit, when he felt like the undocumented community was being left out in a time of need.
"We jumped into action and we got 10 families fed for the first week. And now eight months later, we're about 1,300 families with the help of our team behind me," said Diaz.
Everyone receiving food has already been vetted through a questionnaire confirming that they can't receive any federal relief.
No Us Without You
Instagram: @nouswithoutyou
