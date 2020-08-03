localish

Photographer captures moving portraits of essential workers

By Yukare Nakayama
A picture is truly worth a thousand words for Pilsen photographer who has been capturing the lives of essential workers since the pandemic started.

Freelance photographer Mateo Zapata has been capturing the lives and stories of the most affected by the pandemic: essential workers.

Zapata lives in the west side Chicago community of Pilsen. He said the second he saw his community get hit by COVID-19, he had to do something.

He started taking pictures of essential workers, as well as those marching for justice, to tell the stories he said he thinks would've been forgotten.

"As a person of color, as a Latino from the south side of Chicago, I feel like there is a lot of moments that need to be captured by us that are about us," said Zapata.

He is currently working on a documentary that is compiled stories of essential workers. He calls it Los Essentials.

He said this is his way of showing his community that they matter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagopilsenall goodphotolocalishwlsbe localish chicago
LOCALISH
Designer creates mask you can sip in
Teen transforms wooden pallets for families in need
5 siblings in foster care adopted by Houston couple
Drive-By Heroes spread joy with surprise visits
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Gov. Roy Cooper gives Isaias update
COVID-19 LATEST: NC positive case rate remains steady
RADAR: Tracking Tropical Storm Isaias
Oldest living Marine celebrates 105th birthday
Storm surge explained: The greatest threat to life on the coast
Georgia teen lost both parents to COVID-19 days apart
Adorable 11-pound baby boy born at Texas hospital
Show More
Historic Raleigh church celebrates 150 years, new building
Controversial Trump admin. pick designated to new role within Pentagon
Families enjoy weather on Wrightsville Beach as Isaias approaches
Microsoft confirms talks seeking to buy US arm of TikTok
NC bear tagged with 'Trump 2020' sticker on collar
More TOP STORIES News