Simply Salad has a clever way to get you to order in with them

Cameron Lewis, President and Co-CEO of Simply Salad explained, "We're just trying to be creative, listening to our customers. I think that is what this business was originally founded on."

"I never thought it would be in the form of toilet paper," Lewis added, "but it seems like that is something the customer needs and we just decided to give back to the community that has helped us over the last ten years."It's fun. It makes people laugh and that's the response we have been seeing on social media, says Bruce Teichman, Founder and Co-CEO.

"For us it's not about what we are making out of it. It's more about putting a smile on people's faces at a time when there are far and few between."

There are six Simply Salad locations in Los Angeles.

The owners said this "Toilet Paper Offer" will continue as long as their supply lasts.
