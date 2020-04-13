Texas father teaches kids importance of serving others during COVID-19 outbreak

SPRING, Texas -- The COVID-19 pandemic has changed so much of our daily lives, but Ben Patterson spends his days like any other.

He goes to work, comes home to spend time with his wife and kids, then helps others.

The Spring, Texas father knew his elderly neighbors would need help during this pandemic, so he offered his services to the entire neighborhood on NextDoor.

Patterson now has a full spreadsheet, detailing elderly neighbors' needs like fixing a plumbing issue or picking up groceries.

Patterson is not only helping neighbors at a time when everyone needs it, he is teaching his kids that we are all in this together!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
springcommunity strongneighborhoodfeel goodcovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE Gov. Cooper gives latest update on COVID-19
3 things to know about reopening America
EF1 tornado confirmed in Alamance County
More than 200K without power in Carolinas after tornadoes, storms
IRS launching tool that lets you track COVID-19 stimulus check
Sanders endorses former rival Biden for president
293 workers at meat packing plant test positive for COVID-19
Show More
Why paying taxes after April 15 may cost you more
Coronavirus: How do you know if you've recovered
Carnival Cruise Line cancels all sailings through June 26
Navy reports first COVID-19 death from USS Roosevelt crew
Easter storms sweep South, killing at least 20 people
More TOP STORIES News