localish

This man ran the equivalent of Mount Everest on the famous Rocky steps

By 6abc Digital Staff
PHILADELPHIA -- Ever since he turned 50, Mark Gibson has been challenging himself to do one crazy thing every year.

He has run from Pittsburgh to Philadelphia and rode a skateboard from Washington, D.C. to Ottawa, Canada.


Now, at 60 years old, he's tackling what he calls the Rocky Mountain Everest Challenge.

The challenge is his attempts to run the equivalent from sea level to the top of Mt. Everest and then back down to sea level again on the famous Rocky steps at the Philadelphia Art Museum.


That's up and down the stairs 880 times. He's doing the challenge to raise money for Alex's Lemonade Stand to help the fight against childhood cancer.

Watch more Philadelphia Localish videos anytime at https://6abc.com/localish or on our family of streaming apps (Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku).
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiawpviall goodlocalish
LOCALISH
Popular BBQ restaurant started with $50 church donation
Dragon School turns blank walls into works of art
'Elf on the Shelf' drive-thru aims to give people a safe way to enjoy the holiday
Chef with Down syndrome perseveres in the kitchen
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Cooper announces modified Stay-At-Home order for NC
80% of NC counties now in red, orange zones on alert system map
LATEST: NC hospitalizations hit another record high with 2,373
NC could run out of beds for COVID-19 patients in 6 weeks: Report
Nurse loses job over TikTok video
Racial Equity Task Force sends 125 recommendations to Gov. Cooper
How will the COVID-19 vaccine interact with your body?
Show More
Report: 10K restaurants expected to close in next 3 weeks
Experts baffled by mystery illness in India that sickened hundreds
Biden vows 100 million COVID-19 vaccinations in first 100 days
Wake County tourism continues to plummet as pandemic stretches on
14 Fort Hood soldiers fired or suspended over violence at base
More TOP STORIES News