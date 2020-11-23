localish

Central Texas BBQ: a Pearland tradition for over 50 years

PEARLAND, Texas -- Great Texas barbecue is hard to beat, especially at Central Texas Style BBQ!

The half-century old, family-run restaurant in Pearland, Texas, serves up all the traditional favorites - from hickory-smoked brisket to sliced sausage and fall-off-the-bone ribs.

But another big draw is the Cuban-inspired dishes on the menu. Original owner Diana LeClere first started cooking at Central Texas Style BBQ in 1969, after leaving her home country of Cuba before the revolution. Over the years, she added Cuban culinary flair to the menu, from dishes like congri and spanish rice to a Cuban mojo-inspired sauce.

Central Texas Style BBQ has now been run by her family for four generations. Diana's daughter and grandson currently share ownership.

"This place meant everything to her," said Devon Nixon, Diana's grandson. "She was here from inception until she passed away a couple years ago."

"My mom had a work ethic like nobody else," said Ruth LeClere, Diana's daughter. "We all got that from her. That's how my grandkids are, too."

For more information, visit centralbbqcom.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pearlandfoodtexasbe localish houstonktrkrestaurantbarbecuelocalishmy go to
LOCALISH
Journey to Middle Earth at Hobbit Café
Chicago trans-led non-profit emphasizes resilience over victimization on TDOR
Poppy and Rose restaurant is giving back!
Entrepreneur champions clothing shop in his hometown
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Reverend disputes charges against him after Graham march
LATEST: NC reports record 4,514 COVID-19 case jump
See the full list of AMAs winners, nominees
Holly Spring unveils historical marker at former school for Black children
Pat Quinn, co-founder of Ice Bucket Challenge, dies at 37
Taylor Swift wins top prize at AMAs, says she's re-recording music
Walker wins first NFL start as Panthers blank Lions 20-0
Show More
Man dies after being struck by multiple vehicles on Hwy 70
George Floyd's sister launches foundation in honor of brother
TSA screens 1M travelers for the first time since March
Man accused of shooting Lenoir Co. deputy taken into custody
Trump team requests recount of Georgia's presidential race
More TOP STORIES News