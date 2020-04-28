Coronavirus

Emergency director at New York hospital dies by suicide, police say

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY -- The medical director of the emergency department at NewYork-Presbyterian Allen Hospital who worked with COVID-19 patients died by suicide this week.

Police in Virginia say Dr. Lorna Breen died Sunday.

Her father told the New York Times that the 49-year-old had contracted the virus but recovered.

He said the last time they spoke she described the "onslaught of patients who were dying before they could even be taken out of ambulances."

A friend and former colleague of Breen's spoke with ABC News.

"I originally felt sad and now I just feel devastated," said Dr. Debbie Yi Madhok. "With all these people who are asking for lockdown to end, what about us?"

Her father told the New York Times to "make sure she's praised as a hero, because she was."

Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian released the following statement:

"Words cannot convey the sense of loss we feel today. Dr. Breen is a hero who brought the highest ideals of medicine to the challenging front lines of the emergency department. Our focus today is to provide support to her family, friends, and colleagues as they cope with this news during what is already an extraordinarily difficult time."

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. It is free and confidential.

Tracking coronavirus in North Carolina



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york cityhealthmedicalsuicidecoronavirushospitalhospitalssuicide prevention
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
3,000 NC businesses allowed to reopen after appeal
Apex principal honors 2020 seniors by writing their names on wall
Family dog tests positive for COVID-19 in Duke study
LATEST: 'Reopen NC' protest planned for Tuesday in Raleigh
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: 'Reopen NC' protest planned for Tuesday in Raleigh
Family dog tests positive for COVID-19 in Duke study
Airlines reviewing guidelines as video of full flight to NC goes viral
Raleigh couple returned from March cruise COVID-19 positive
Pentagon declassifies Navy videos that show 'UFOs'
3,000 NC businesses allowed to reopen after appeal
Traffic alert: I-95 in Kenly closed after truck catches fire
Show More
Family's 'hope cow' shines a light in Durham
What will school look like next year? NCAE weighs in
Egg attack on vendor selling masks caught on camera
Apex principal honors 2020 seniors by writing their names on wall
Man struck, killed in Raleigh crosswalk, police say
More TOP STORIES News