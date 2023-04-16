Maddi Kingsbury update: Mom was looking for another place to live before disappearance, sister says

ABC News has new details on the Madeline Kingsbury disappearance. The missing mom was no longer in a relationship with Adam Fravel, her sister said.

Madeline Kingsbury lived with Adam Fravel, father of her children, but was no longer in relationship with him, her sister says

WINONA, Minn. -- It has been two weeks since Madeline Kingsbury was last seen.

On Sunday, as officials try to piece together why a Minnesota mom would go missing, ABC News learned new details about the father of her two children.

Police have been calling her disappearance "suspicious," and, in Winona, thousands have showed up to search for her. Adam Fravel, who has a 5-year-old daughter and a 2-year-old son with Kingsbury, has been missing in that search.

Fravel was recently served with a protective order. Social workers placed a 72-hour hold on Maddi's children. In the document, police said Maddi is considered an endangered missing person, and, when they arrived at the home, he became non-cooperative, taking one of the children in the house and locking the door while shouting expletives before complying eventually.

The document also states that Fravel does not have custodial rights.

"It's clear that this case, I think, is all tied to the custody and control of these children. And, obviously, if Maddi is gone, that he would ultimately at some point in his mind, at least have full custody of his children," said Brad Garrett.

According to a police timeline, Kingsbury and Fravel dropped their kids off at daycare shortly after 8 a.m. on March 31, and then returned home. Fravel said he left the house in her dark blue Chrysler minivan around 10 a.m. When he returned, she was not there.

Maddi's sister, Megan Kingsbury, told ABC News that the two lived together, but they were no longer in a relationship, and that Maddi was looking for a new place to live.

"We love her. We're not going to stop. We're not going to let her become a statistic," Megan said.

Police said they are now processing all the evidence for clues, including the minivan, Maddi's home and the jacket she was wearing that morning.