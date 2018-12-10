Man accused of killing 13-year-old Hania Aguilar makes first court appearance

The man accused of kidnapping and killing 13-year-old Hania Aguilar is scheduled to appear in court Monday.

Hania Aguilar was abducted from outside of her home Nov. 5. The frantic search to bring her home ended Nov. 27 when police found her body in Robeson County.

Michael McLellan, 34, faces charges of kidnapping, rape and murder.

He was in custody in connection to charges stemming from an Oct. 15 incident where he allegedly pointed a gun at a woman and tried to steal her car and money.

ABC11 will have crew in court Monday to get the latest information about the case. We'll bring that information to you as soon as it is available.
