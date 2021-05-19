woman shot

Man arrested in death of woman found shot in Raleigh

EMBED <>More Videos

Man sought after woman found shot, killed in Raleigh: Police

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh police said Thursday that they have the suspect in custody after a woman was found dead Tuesday afternoon.

Santago Oslo Whit, 56, was arrested and is in the Wake County Detention Center.

Officers responded Tuesday to the 700 block of Ileagnus Road just after 2 p.m. and found the body of a woman who had been shot. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman was identified as Sharen White, 47.

Police have not disclosed the nature of the relationship between the suspect and victim.

Raleigh police said later Tuesday evening that Santago White was being charged with murder but had not been located.

Santago White



Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.

See breaking news? Tell us about it here.



Note: Video is from a previous report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
raleighwoman shothomicideshots firedwoman killedraleigh news
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WOMAN SHOT
Mother shot by child in back seat on I-95 in Johnston County
Judge ends shooting case against Breonna Taylor's boyfriend, Kenneth Walker III
25-year-old woman dies after being shot in Raleigh overnight
2 people shot within short time at same Durham location
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Join ABC11 for a Mental Health Action Day ​virtual conversation
Demographics of NC law enforcement don't match their communities: Data
Mom of pregnant woman killed in Fayetteville calls shooting 'senseless'
More jobs, limited inventory means increased home prices in Durham
All WCPSS students can receive free school meals for 2021-22 school year
Documentary spotlights local Holocaust survivors through the pandemic
Woman killed when GoDurham bus jumps curb at station, police say
Show More
UNC disputes that 1619 Project journalist was ever offered tenure
Israel, Hamas agree to cease-fire to end bloody 11-day war
NOAA predicts another above-normal Atlantic hurricane season
'I'm scared': Black man punched, dragged in deadly arrest, video shows
Wake County high school students embrace alternative proms
More TOP STORIES News