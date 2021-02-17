Man barricades himself inside home in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man under investigation for a domestic incident barricaded himself inside a Raleigh home.

Raleigh Police Department said the standoff started just before 2 a.m. at a home near the intersection of Buck Jones and Jones Franklin roads.

The man reportedly had a gun in his possession.

The victim in the domestic incident was able to escape before the standoff began.


Police tell ABC11 the standoff ended after about 4-5 hours. No further details have been released at this time.
