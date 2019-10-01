sexual assault

Man charged in rape in Chapel Hill parking deck

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- Chapel Hill police arrested and charged a man Monday after he allegedly sexually assaulted a person off West Rosemary Street on Sept. 13.

The assault happened around 3 a.m. in the parking deck of the Shortbread Lofts.

Vernon Lamont Reed, 46, of Chapel Hill was charged with first degree forcible rape, robbery with a dangerous weapon, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, and kidnapping.

"We would like to thank the community for the many tips that we've received in this very difficult case," said Chapel Hill Police Chief Chris Blue.

"And, our investigators have worked around the clock for more than two weeks to run those tips down. The tips, the immense amount of community interest in this case, and the hard work of our investigations team are what have led us to the arrest today."

Reed remains in the Orange County jail with a $500,000 bond.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chapel hillsexual assault
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SEXUAL ASSAULT
Raleigh Police make arrest in Marcom Street rape case
Fayetteville officer fired; allegedly sent unseemly messages to rape victims
Wake County man charged in drugging, rape of South Carolina woman
Chanel Miller speaks out about Brock Turner sexual assault
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman killed in Durham hit-and-run, suspect still loose
Adoption special highlights loving pit bulls
Durham megachurch pastor to confront sex abuse crisis at major conference
Record-breaking heat possible for Wednesday, Thursday
Howling Cow now sold at even more locations
Duke Energy seeks 6 percent rate hike for NC customers
NC high school student honoring national anthem goes viral
Show More
Bridge collapses in Taiwan, trapping at least 11
Florida student with Down syndrome asks girlfriend to homecoming with romantic gesture
Cary woman hit by teen driver, killed outside her home, police say
Carolina Hurricanes unveil team's official beer 'Storm Brew'
7th grader starts petition to build skatepark in Southern Pines
More TOP STORIES News