Man charged with DWI in crash that killed motorcyclist in Cary

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man has been charged with driving while impaired after a crash that killed a motorcyclist in Cary Tuesday.It happened near SW Maynard Road and Old Apex Road.Authorities said a motorcycle ridden by a man and woman collided with a vehicle. The male motorcyclist was killed and the woman was taken to the hospital.The driver of the car, identified as Mark Abbott, 62, was not hospitalized. Abbott was arrested and charged with driving while impaired, felony death by vehicle and felony causing serious injury by vehicle.The names of the motorcyclists have not been released.