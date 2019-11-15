murder

Man charged with shooting, killing Raleigh mother

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A Raleigh man has been charged with murder in connection with a mother's death from last week.

Kedrick Thomas was arrested and charged with murder as well as assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

Thomas, 27, shot and killed Kim Holder and injured two men, according to police. The shooting happened the night of Nov. 8 in the 500 block of Bragg Street in Raleigh.

Holder was 24 years old and had three children. Holder was honored with a vigil earlier this week as participants lit candles and released balloons at 6:22 p.m., a nod to her June 22 birthday.

Friends described Holder as a great person and great mother that recently returned to school.

"Her life was cut real short," said minister Duran Copeland. "The senseless gun violence and I hate for it to happen like that. She left three beautiful kids behind. She was a great person in the community, and it's a sad situation."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
raleighcrimemurdershooting
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MURDER
Grandson accused of murdering 71-year-old grandmother
Young mother of 3 among those killed in violent weekend in Raleigh
Woman says she cleaned up after boyfriend killed his fiancee
2nd man sought in Fayetteville Halloween murder caught in Florida
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police: Suspects linked to 3 gas station robberies in Wake, Johnston counties
Fayetteville residents flood public forum on proposed Civil War Museum
2 Hoke County teenagers detail armed home invasion
The best places to visit Santa in the Triangle
Fayetteville mom frustrated after school bus leaves twins in cold
Durham accuser speaks out on new McDonald's sexual harassment lawsuit
Hidden Valley Ranch launches a festive holiday line
Show More
2 New Yorkers busted in Durham with massive amounts of cocaine, pot
Santa Clarita, California, high school shooting kills 2, injures 4
Triangle activist, victim of mass shooting react to California school shootings
Want your dog to live longer? This study hopes to show you how
Suspect shot dead in Wilson robbery tried to sexually assault worker, police say
More TOP STORIES News