Man charged with shooting, killing Raleigh mother

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A Raleigh man has been charged with murder in connection with a mother's death from last week. Kedrick Thomas was arrested and charged with murder as well as assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.Thomas, 27, shot and killed Kim Holder and injured two men, according to police. The shooting happened the night of Nov. 8 in the 500 block of Bragg Street in Raleigh.Holder was 24 years old and had three children. Holder was honored with a vigil earlier this week as participants lit candles and released balloons at 6:22 p.m., a nod to her June 22 birthday.Friends described Holder as a great person and great mother that recently returned to school."Her life was cut real short," said minister Duran Copeland. "The senseless gun violence and I hate for it to happen like that. She left three beautiful kids behind. She was a great person in the community, and it's a sad situation."